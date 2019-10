Collingwood has delisted Lynden Dunn, Ben Crocker and Sam Murray.

Dunn, who is recovering from yet another knee reconstruction, will continue to the train with the Pies and could yet be rookie listed.

The club has made five changes to its list, with list spots also opening up following the retirements of Daniel Wells and Tyson Goldsack.

Max Lynch has been promoted from the rookie list to the primary list.