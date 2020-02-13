Collingwood footballer Dayne Beams taken to hospital after car crash

Collingwood footballer Dayne Beams has spent the night in hospital after being involved in a car crash.

Beams was the only person injured in the crash, believed to have been in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

He had minor injuries and spent the night in hospital.

The circumstances of the accident are not clear.

“Collingwood can confirm that Dayne Beams was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon,” the Magpies said in a statement.

“Dayne was admitted to hospital with minor injuries from the incident. He remained in hospital overnight.”

Beams, who turned 30 on Wednesday, has been absent from the club for months to deal with mental health issues.

In that time he has taken to art therapy and started selling and teaching art.

Last month, the midfielder auctioned off his premiership medal, which he won with Collingwood in 2010, for bushfire victims.

It was purchased by Magpies president Eddie McGuire and the club for $27,500.

Beams only played nine games last year after returning to Collingwood on an expensive mutli-year contract following a stint at Brisbane, where he spent some time as captain before stepping down mid-season due the the mental toll.

