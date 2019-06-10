Collingwood go a game clear in second spot after big win against Melbourne

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Matt Granland, Tony Shaw, Jimmy Bartel, Mark Robinson, Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Daniel Harford, Matthew Lloyd and Rohan Connolly

================



An expansive Angus Brayshaw opened up on the ‘grim reality’ of winning just three games in the first half of their season.

================

FULL TIME

Collingwood have heaped more misery on Melbourne, winning easy by 41 points in front of 74,036 fans at the MCG.

In what was Jake Lever’s first game of the year and Steven May’s first game for Melbourne, the Pies looked the better team from outset.

Jordan De Goey was a constant menace for Dees all afternoon.

But the big battle between Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy went the former’s way, with the Melbourne big man having a monster 34 touches.

================



HALF TIME

Collingwood have opened up a handy 21-point lead at the main change.

Jordan De Goey has looked dangerous throughout for the Pies, kicking two goals.

Clayton Oliver has 22 touches to half time, while Harmes (21 touches) and ruckman Gawn (17) had plenty of the footy as well.

Matthew Lloyd praised Collingwood’s pressure at half time.

“The pressure is as good as I’ve seen for ages,” Lloyd said on 3AW Football.

================

Scott Pendlebury and Simon Goodwin joined us ahead of today’s big game at the MCG.

================

LATE CHANGE

Melbourne have made one late change, with Josh Wagner replacing Tim Smith who is struck down by the flu.

Collingwood go in as selected.

================

PREVIEW

It’s one of the highlights of the footy calendar – Queen’s Birthday footy live from a sunny MCG as the footy world rallies around Neale Daniher and his fight against Motor Neuron Disease.

The Dees will be looking to bounce back today after somehow surrendering the lead late against Adelaide in Darwin last week.

After making the preliminary finals last year, Melbourne are sitting in the bottom four with just three wins but for the the first time, Steven May and Jake Lever will both play after injury-interrupted starts to their respective seasons.

As for Collingwood, they suffered similar heartbreak after Michael Walters kicked a goal in the dying stages last week to clinch the victory for Fremantle.

Who wins?

Make sure you join us from midday for all the action on 3AW Football!

=================

