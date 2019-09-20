Collingwood great question Essendon’s coaching succession plan

Collingwood great Tony Shaw says Essendon coaching succession plan ‘doesn’t make sense’.

The Bombers announced John Worsfold will depart the club at the end of 2020 this week, with current assistant Ben Rutten taking the reigns from 2021.

But Shawry said the coaching handover may not end be the best thing for the club.

“I can only see trouble here about who does what,” he said.

“When Ben Rutten said he’d have a fair bit of control about game style and strategy, what is John Worsfold going to do.

“I know we had the Buckley and Malthouse (handover) and it’s worked six years but the (Essendon) situation is wishy-washy in how it’s set up.

“But I would rather say ‘yeah Johnny, move over son’ and get it done.”

(Image: Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images)