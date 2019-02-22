Collingwood great says AFLPA boss ‘just doesn’t get it’

Collingwood great Tony Shaw says any AFL player who is self-medicating a mental health issue with illicit drugs shouldn’t be playing the game.

Shaw told Neil Mitchell he’d softened from his previous zero tolerance stance.

But he took aim at the AFL Players’ Association chief on 3AW.

“Paul Marsh just doesn’t get it,” Shaw said.

“We understand that people have got mental issues and we want to protect them – that’s OK – but anybody who is taking illicit drugs to treat a mental issue and is still playing top level football should be having a spell from the game.

“That person should have a break and see if they can rehab the right way.

“To put them in the melting pot of football … I just cannot believe that would occur.”

