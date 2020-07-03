Collingwood great clashes with Mick Warner and Matthew Lloyd over Steele Sidebottom situation
Collingwood great Tony Shaw has clashed with Matthew Lloyd and Mick Warner over Steele Sidebottom’s COVID-19 indiscretion and Collingwood’s handling of it.
While not defending Sidebottom’s actions, Shaw said a lot of the commentary and reaction that’s followed had been unfair and over the top.
He went toe-to-toe with Lloyd and Warner, while also clipping Sunday Sport’s Mark Robinson.
Click PLAY below to hear the full exchange!
(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)