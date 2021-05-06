Collingwood list boss quits on back of tumultuous trade period

Collingwood list boss Ned Guy has quit his role at the club.

The Pies confirmed reports on Thursday.

The Pies said he “intends” to step away after this year’s mid-season draft.

It comes after a tumultuous off-season at the Pies that saw players such as Adam Treloar and Jaidyn Stephenson leave the club.

Collingwood’s general manager of football, Graham Wright, will take on the role on an interim basis once Guy leaves.

“We’re disappointed to be losing Ned. His experience as a player manager and list manager, along with his finance background, have been invaluable,” Wright said.

“Recalibrating our player payments structure was a tough and necessary job. Our future payments profile is healthier in large part to him. In years to come his achievements will become clearer.

“I’m pleased he can stay with us until after the draft – he will always be welcome at Collingwood – and as disappointed as we are to be losing him I wish him well on his new direction.”

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)