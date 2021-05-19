3AW
  Collingwood member to collect signatures..

Collingwood member to collect signatures at the MCG on Sunday to force extraordinary general meeting

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Collingwood member to collect signatures at the MCG on Sunday to force extraordinary general meeting

A Collingwood member of four decades says he’ll be collecting signatures at the MCG on Sunday in a bid to force an extraordinary general meeting at the club.

David Hatley told 3AW he’d reached a tipping point and the past six months had been “terrible” for the club.

He said the Pies “existed” for two reasons – on-field success and servicing members.

“At the moment it’s an abject failure at both,” Hatley said.

Signatures from five per cent of the club’s voting members are required to force an EGM, according to a report in The Age.

Press PLAY below to hear how he plans to resolve it

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
