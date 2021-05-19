Collingwood member to collect signatures at the MCG on Sunday to force extraordinary general meeting

A Collingwood member of four decades says he’ll be collecting signatures at the MCG on Sunday in a bid to force an extraordinary general meeting at the club.

David Hatley told 3AW he’d reached a tipping point and the past six months had been “terrible” for the club.

He said the Pies “existed” for two reasons – on-field success and servicing members.

“At the moment it’s an abject failure at both,” Hatley said.

Signatures from five per cent of the club’s voting members are required to force an EGM, according to a report in The Age.

