Collingwood president responds to challenge from Jeff Browne

The battle for Collingwood’s presidency looks set to get messy.

The club’s board has just released a statement, saying it will not step aside to allow Jeff Browne to become president.

He has publicly flagged his intent to take over from Mark Korda, who recently replaced Eddie McGuire in the role.

Korda told 3AW he was going nowhere.

“I’d just remind everybody that the president is appointed by the board,” Korda said.

“The members elect the board and the board appoints the president.

“So I’m only there because of the board.

“If you want to become the president of the Collingwood Football Club, then there’s a process to through.

“I think Jeff said that four of the members should stand down so he can become president.

“The board is very strong on this.

“Not one board member will be standing down, let alone four.”

Press PLAY below to hear the explosive interview on 3AW

THE STATEMENT