Collingwood recalls Ben Reid among two changes for preliminary final against the Giants

32 mins ago
Collingwood has recalled Ben Reid and James Aish for Saturday’s do-or-die final against GWS.

They replace injured duo Jordan De Goey and Levi Greenwood.

Bobby Hill has come into the Giants’ side for Lachie Whitfield.

Toby Greene, who is currently having a secondary appeal heard at the tribunal, has been named.

Meanwhile, Lachie Henderson replaces the suspended Tom Hawkins for Geelong.

That’s the only change the Cats made.

Richmond goes into that preliminary final unchanged.

