Collingwood reportedly offers mega deal to star ruckman Brodie Grundy

Brodie Grundy is set to stay a Magpie.

There are multiple reports indicating Collingwood has caved to its star ruckman’s demands and offered Grundy a multi-million dollar deal over seven seasons.

It had previously been hesitant to offer Grundy a long-term deal.

Grundy is currently overseas on holiday, but it’s understood he’s keen to stay with the Pies.

Collingwood has recently locked up a host of players and will now turn its attention to stars including Grundy, as well as Jordan De Goey and Darcy Moore.

While all three are contracted for next season, their long-term futures are still to be decided.