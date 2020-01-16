Collingwood star Brodie Grundy just announced his own re-signing
Collingwood has secured one of the hottest signatures in the AFL.
Star ruckman Brodie Grundy this morning announced he has re-signed with the club.
“Love this club. Love this group,” Grundy tweeted with a photo of his teammates.
“Magpie Army, I’ve signed on.”
Love this club. Love this group. Magpie Army, I’ve signed on.🔒🦄 pic.twitter.com/pIby9jFkCq
— Brodie Grundy (@brodiegrundy) January 16, 2020
Collingwood later confirmed Grundy has signed a seven-year contract.
It was well-known that restricted free agent Grundy, who won Collingwood’s 2019 best and fairest award, was chasing a long-term contract.
Aged 25, he is originally from South Australia.
“I took my time to consider all of the things that mean the most to me – my football, my ambitions, my life beyond the game, my family, friends, team-mates and the football club – and settled on what I believe is best for all of those relationships, needs and passions,” Grundy said.