Collingwood star Brodie Grundy just announced his own re-signing

Collingwood has secured one of the hottest signatures in the AFL.

Star ruckman Brodie Grundy this morning announced he has re-signed with the club.

“Love this club. Love this group,” Grundy tweeted with a photo of his teammates.

“Magpie Army, I’ve signed on.”

Love this club. Love this group. Magpie Army, I’ve signed on.🔒🦄 pic.twitter.com/pIby9jFkCq — Brodie Grundy (@brodiegrundy) January 16, 2020

Collingwood later confirmed Grundy has signed a seven-year contract.

It was well-known that restricted free agent Grundy, who won Collingwood’s 2019 best and fairest award, was chasing a long-term contract.

Aged 25, he is originally from South Australia.

“I took my time to consider all of the things that mean the most to me – my football, my ambitions, my life beyond the game, my family, friends, team-mates and the football club – and settled on what I believe is best for all of those relationships, needs and passions,” Grundy said.