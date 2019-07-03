3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Collingwood star Dayne Beams to step away from footy indefinitely

37 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Dayne Beams has taken indefinite leave.

Collingwood said on Wednesday the star midfielder intended to return at some stage but would not do so until he was “confident” he could “dedicate himself” to football.

He’s already sidelined with a hip injury.

“I have been on the record in the past about the battles I have fought,” Beams said in a club statement.

“Right now, I need to step away and regather myself.

“I hope people will understand that this is something I need to do for myself and, importantly, my family.

“Our well being is the highest priority.”

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332