3AW
Collingwood star says clash with Carlton is not ‘do-or-die’ for the Pies, despite alarming statistic

2 hours ago
Football Featured
Article image for Collingwood star says clash with Carlton is not ‘do-or-die’ for the Pies, despite alarming statistic

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams says he expects “the media to come after us” should the Pies drop Thursday night’s clash with Carlton.

But he says the Pies won’t be panicking.

Both clubs, with finals aspirations, lost their season openers.

Of the last 58 teams to start a season 0-2, just five ended up playing finals.

But Adams told Sportsday it wouldn’t be panic stations, should the Pies lose.

“It’s not do-or-die for us,” he said.

“We’re obviously really keen to win this game of footy and are prepared to do that, but if things go wrong, then there’s always the week after.

“There are plenty of games of footy left.

“It’s not as extreme as people make it out to be.”

Adams also addressed criticism aimed at Collingwood players and how they interacted with former teammate Adam Treloar last Friday night.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

FootballNewsSports
