3AW
Collingwood star says phone breach fine came at wrong time for club

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Injured Collingwood star Taylor Adams told 3AW the phone breach fine was not ideal for the club.

“Jordy grabbing the phones made a bit of a mistake, he was dealing with a concussion and a bit of a serious broken nose,” he said.

“He wanted to reach out to his family.

“We will cop the fine but it is not ideal because of the soft cap and staff cuts last year.

“The guys made a mistake, we are all aware that using a mobile phone during a game is not allowed.

Adams also gave an update on his knee injury from round four that will force the star to miss 10 weeks.”

131332