Collingwood star Taylor Adams will miss “up to 10 weeks” of football.

He’s suffered a “high level” MCL strain in his knee.

The Pies confirmed the news on Monday.

It’s a huge blow for the struggling Pies, who slumped to 1-3 with a surprise loss to GWS on Saturday.

They travel west to play the Eagles on Friday night.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)