Collingwood to punish injured youngster for lying about playing in a local basketball game

Collingwood youngster Brayden Sier will be handed some form of punishment for playing in a local basketball game while injured and then lying to the club about it.

Sier, who has missed the Pies’ three previous matches with a calf injury, played under a pseudonym – “Phill Inn” – at Greensborough on Monday night.

When approached by the club about the matter, Sier said he had been watching friends play and had only shot the basketball around during breaks.

That wasn’t the case.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said Sier had made “a couple of errors” and he wouldn’t be playing in the AFL this week.

A formal sanction will be decided at a later date.

“We’ll deal with that accordingly and appropriately,” Buckley said.

Club great Tony Shaw told Tom Elliott he didn’t expect Sier to be punished heavily for what happened.

“It’s not a great look, but I’d just give him a wrap over the knuckles,” Shaw said.

“He’s only a young bloke.”

