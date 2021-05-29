3AW
Collingwood Vice President on Sir Doug Nicholls round and Do Better report

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Jodie Sizer, joint Vice President at Collingwood Football Club, told 3AW Football it was a shame that there were no crowds at the MCG today.

Jodie was the first indigenous woman to be appointed to a Victorian Club board

“It would have been a marvellous day to honour both Sir Doug Nicholls and the contribution of our Aboriginal Torres Strait athletes and the origins of the game,” she said.

“I was excited about the opportunity but I have been on record to say that is has been a challenge in being a black fella and barracking for Collingwood … it was a challenge but I saw a great opportunity in having met with much of the leadership group across the organisation about their commitment to change.

“We have been on a long journey … since the instigating of the ‘Do Better report’ it was really a commitment to say that for us to move forward was to recognise the past.

“That report gave us a body of work that is detailed in 18 recommendations in which the first seven is completed in the first quarter; we are on track on that completion.”

Press PLAY to hear the whole interview

Image: Getty

