Collingwood young gun in hot water over alleged betting activity
Collingwood young gun Jaidyn Stephenson is reportedly in hot water over his betting activity.
It’s alleged he placed a bet on a game in which he played.
The AFL integrity unit is investigating.
It’s not the first time the Pies have been embroiled in a betting scandal.
In 2011, then Collingwood player Heath Shaw was suspended for eight games and fined $20,000 for a $10 bet.
Shaw and a friend bet on then captain Nick Maxwell kicking the first goal of the clash with Adelaide, knowing his teammate (known as a defender) was set to start in the forward line.
Stephenson won the league’s rising star award last season.
More to come.