Collingwood young gun in hot water over alleged betting activity

Collingwood young gun Jaidyn Stephenson is reportedly in hot water over his betting activity.

It’s alleged he placed a bet on a game in which he played.

The AFL integrity unit is investigating.

It’s not the first time the Pies have been embroiled in a betting scandal.

In 2011, then Collingwood player Heath Shaw was suspended for eight games and fined $20,000 for a $10 bet.

Shaw and a friend bet on then captain Nick Maxwell kicking the first goal of the clash with Adelaide, knowing his teammate (known as a defender) was set to start in the forward line.

Stephenson won the league’s rising star award last season.

