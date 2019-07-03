3AW
Collingwood youngster Isaac Quaynor to make his debut!

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Isaac Quaynor will make his debut for Collingwood on Friday night.

The former first round draft pick has been a source of much excitement for Magpie fans since being taken with pick 13 in last year’s draft.

Collingwood posted a video on social media, showing the moment Quaynor was told he’d be playing against Hawthorn this week.

Click PLAY below to watch it!

