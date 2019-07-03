Advertisement
Collingwood youngster Isaac Quaynor to make his debut!
Isaac Quaynor will make his debut for Collingwood on Friday night.
The former first round draft pick has been a source of much excitement for Magpie fans since being taken with pick 13 in last year’s draft.
Collingwood posted a video on social media, showing the moment Quaynor was told he’d be playing against Hawthorn this week.
.@ncb_cfc revealed some exciting news this morning… pic.twitter.com/5zGXCZnrz1
— Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) July 3, 2019