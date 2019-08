The AFL has confirmed Collingwood’s Sam Murray fronted the AFL Anti-Doping Tribunal on Thursday, more than a year after he failed a test on match day.

The 21-year old Magpie has served a 12-month provisional suspension.

He is facing a four-year ban.

“Whatever he’s served will count towards whatever it ends up being,” McLachlan confirmed on 3AW.

