This has to be the $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit’s biggest fan

This is the rumour that keeps on giving!

One committed fan of the $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit, purchased from Bunnings, has had his love for the barbecue permanently inked on his leg.

It comes after a wildly popular Facebook group dedicated to the spit.

The group contacted Ross and Russel almost a fortnight ago, hoping for help to reach 1000 members. It now has more than 11,600.

Ross Fountis, known as Dizzy Greek in the Facebook group, said he had help with his home tattoo honouring the spit.

“My daughter did most of it. She’s 17,” he said.

“I’ve been barbecuing and spitting for all my life!”

Mr Fountis says he joined the group when it had about 50 members.

