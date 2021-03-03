3AW
Committee backs down on crowd ban for Head of the Schoolgirls rowing regatta

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Committee backs down on crowd ban for Head of the Schoolgirls rowing regatta

The Neil Mitchell program appears to have had another win!

Frustrated parents vented their anger on 3AW Mornings last week after they were told they weren’t allowed to attend this month’s Head of the Schoolgirls rowing regatta due to COVID-19 concerns.

That stance appears to have been eased.

Sylvana rang Neil Mitchell to tell him parents had since been advised there would now be “limited access” for spectators and an application process to attend.

While it still means some parents will miss out on watching their children compete, she said it was better than nothing.

“We are so grateful!” she said.

