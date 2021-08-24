3AW
Concerns about the negative impact of technology on our attention span

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Concerns about the negative impact of technology on our attention span

There are concerns the attention spans of people have been negatively impacted by technology.

Dr Hannah Kirk, Developmental Psychologist from Monash University, told Tom Elliott there was little doubt the advancement of phones, tablets, computers and television had made it more difficult for people to focus.

“I think lots of us are experiencing that, especially if you’re working from home,” she said.

She said it impacted on productivity.

“We are much better if we focus on one task at a time,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Kirk explain

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
