CONFIRMED: Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP both cancelled … again

7 hours ago
Article image for CONFIRMED: Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP both cancelled … again

Victoria won’t host the Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP later this year.

Victorian Minister for Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that both events would be cancelled.

It’s the second year in a row the events won’t be held in Victoria due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the main sticking points has been Australia’s 14-day quarantine requirement, which is not possible for competitors and their crews, due to another F1 event in Brazil two weeks before the Melbourne event is scheduled.

Martin Pakula said the “lower than expected” vaccination rates and cuts to international traveller intakes had made things too difficult.

“It’s very disappointing that these much-loved events can’t proceed but this is the reality of the pandemic,” he said.

“Until we get much higher vaccination rates we cannot return to more normal settings.”

Image: Clive Mason / Getty

