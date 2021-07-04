Growing concerns Grand Prix will be abandoned for a second year

The Australian Grand Prix could be cancelled for the second consecutive year, with the fate of the event to be decided within weeks.

Organisers of the event have presented a COVID-safe plan to the Victorian government, but the state government has not yet made a decision on the event.

It comes after last year’s event was cancelled at the last minute, with attendees already at the gates when it was called off.

F1 journalist and broadcaster for RACERmag, Chris Medland, says the event will only go ahead of Australian authorities allow competitors and their teams to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

“I think if there was a 14-day quarantine the race wouldn’t be able to go ahead because of the timing of the calendar,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“There’s currently a race in Brazil two weeks before the race in Melbourne.

“You couldn’t even do a seven-day quarantine to be honest … by the time you got … into Melbourne and then set up for the race.”

But Mr Medland says the Formula 1 already has strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone involved is tested very regularly by Formula 1 onsite, they work in isolated bubbles … they travel on charter flights and things like that,” he said.

Image: Mark Thompson / Getty