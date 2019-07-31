Confirmed: Richmond re-sign emerging star Sydney Stack

FIRST ON 3AW BREAKFAST

Richmond has announced Sydney Stack has signed a new contract with the club.

Stack has become a cult figure at Richmond this season, impressing with his speed, versatility and toughness.

As reported by Jordan Tunbridge on 3AW Breakfast, the 19-year-old has agreed to a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2021.

Richmond confirmed the signing later this morning.

Stack has played 16 senior games after being recruited via the pre-season supplemental period.

He was nominated for the Rising Star award in round 11 and is now second-favourite for that award behind Carlton’s Sam Walsh.

Another youngster, Jack Ross, has also re-signed with the club until the end of 2022.