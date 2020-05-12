CONFIRMED: Third McDonald’s worker tests positive as Fawkner cluster emerges

CONFIRMED

A third staff member from McDonald’s Fawkner has tested positive to the coronavirus, as first revealed on 3AW Mornings.

The government confirmed the report on Tuesday evening.

92 employees have now been tested as a precaution.

The McDonald’s restaurant in question has been closed to undertake a “deep” clean.

It will re-open with staff from other stores.

All close contacts of confirmed cases have been contacted by the department and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Chris, who has children working there, spoke with Neil Mitchell about the outbreak on Tuesday morning.

