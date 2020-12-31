Border frustration: Confusion reigns for border communities

Traffic is reportedly starting to build on the NSW-Victoria border, following the Victorian Government’s announcement to shut the border.

Victorians have until 11.59pm tomorrow to return.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said a process will be put in place to allow those in the border communities to travel back and forth.

“For those in our border communities, we understand that you need to be able to travel in between New South Wales and Victoria, and we will have a process in place to allow that to happen. Details will be confirmed shortly.”

There are reports border residents will be able to use their driver’s licence to cross the border.

Nine News reporter Clare Ciantar crossed to Shane McInnes from the Lincoln Causeway between Albury and Wodonga, and said traffic was starting to bank up.

She there was anxiousness in the community.

“It’s not only anxiety, but also frustration. I think people are pretty exhausted by this, having to go through the checkpoint day to day there’s a lot of frustration and anxiety for what this will actually mean for border residents.”

Click PLAY below to hear more