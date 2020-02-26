3AW
Congratulatory text could lead Max Gawn to seek advice from former skipper

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured

A congratulatory text from his first captain has reminded Max Gawn about the impact James McDonald had on his career.

And, more importantly, he’s now got his phone number!

Gawn, the Demons’ new skipper, told Neil Mitchell he’d possibly turn to McDonald for advice this year.

“As you can imagine, Neil, I wasn’t the best footballer / professional athlete there was in the first year, so me and James had a lot of conversations,” Gawn told Neil Mitchell.

“He sent my a text last night, actually.

“Now that I’ve got his number I might use him as a bit of a sounding board going forward.”

(Photo by Kelly Defina / Getty Images)

