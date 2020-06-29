Conor McKenna handed COVID-19 sanction from AFL

Conor McKenna has been suspended for one match for breaching the AFL’s COVID-19 rules, Sportsday co-host Sam McClure has revealed.

But in good news for Essendon, McKenna served that suspension on the weekend and will be available for selection again once he has completed his second round of 14 days of quarantine.

He could play against Collingwood on Friday night.

McKenna tested positive to the coronavirus earlier this month.

While his movements were being traced, it emerged he’d visited an open house inspection and visited his former host family.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan described McKenna’s breaches as “minor”.

PIC: Getty Images