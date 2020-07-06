3AW
Coronavirus latest: Two dead as Victoria records worst day yet

9 hours ago
COVID-19 latest

Victoria has recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began, and another two people have died.

Over the past 24 hours, 127 people have returned positive tests to coronavirus.

A man in his 90s died in hospital yesterday while another man, aged in his 60s, passed away in hospital this morning.

Victoria’s death toll now stands at 22.

Press PLAY below to hear today’s COVID-19 figures announcement.

The number of cases in the public housing towers in hard quarantine has almost doubled overnight.

Another 16 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Flemington and North Melbourne towers, while 10 earlier cases have now been linked to the flats, bringing the total number in the public housing towers to 53.

Of today’s new cases, 34 have been linked to known outbreaks, 40 were detected via routine testing and the source of 53 remains under investigation.

The Premier has also announced the NSW-Victoria border will shut from 11.59pm Tuesday.

NSW shuts Victorian border due to coronavirus spike

There are currently 645 active coronavirus cases.

Yesterday was another bumper day of testing, with 24,528 people tested.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:
June 23 – 17
June 24 – 20
June 25 – 33
June 26 – 30
June 27 – 41
June 28 – 49
June 29 – 75
June 30 – 64
July 1 – 73
July 2 – 77
July 3 – 66
July 4 – 108
July 5 – 74
TODAY – 127

