Coronavirus latest: Victoria records highest daily cases since March

6 hours ago
Victoria’s COVID-19 spike continues to grow, recording its highest number of new daily cases since March.

There were 75 new cases, although the total goes up 71 due reclassification of previous cases.

The latest numbers comprise:

  • 14 cases linked to known outbreaks
  • 37 positives from routine testing
  • 23 cases under investigation
  • One case from hotel quarantine

It’s the fourth-highest daily figure since the first case was detected in Victoria.

It comes after about 18,000, which is less than several days, but amid a more targeted approach in Melbourne’s trouble spots.

“Obviously we’re concerned by the upward numbers,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

She said the new cases were “overwhelmingly concentrated in those priority suburbs”.

Worryingly, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned “I think it (the total daily figure) will get worse before it gets better”.

June 20 – 25
June 21  19
June 22  16
June 23   17
June 24  20
June 25  33
June 26  30
June 27  41
June 28 – 49 (revised down to 41 with eight cases reclassified)
TODAY – 71

AFL: Queensland’s fear of Victoria’s COVID-19 spike forces Round 5 re-jig

