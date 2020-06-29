Coronavirus latest: Victoria records highest daily cases since March

Victoria’s COVID-19 spike continues to grow, recording its highest number of new daily cases since March.

There were 75 new cases, although the total goes up 71 due reclassification of previous cases.

The latest numbers comprise:

14 cases linked to known outbreaks

37 positives from routine testing

23 cases under investigation

One case from hotel quarantine

It’s the fourth-highest daily figure since the first case was detected in Victoria.

It comes after about 18,000, which is less than several days, but amid a more targeted approach in Melbourne’s trouble spots.

“Obviously we’re concerned by the upward numbers,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

She said the new cases were “overwhelmingly concentrated in those priority suburbs”.

Worryingly, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned “I think it (the total daily figure) will get worse before it gets better”.

LAST 10 DAYS

June 20 – 25

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41

June 28 – 49 (revised down to 41 with eight cases reclassified)

TODAY – 71