Coronavirus figures: Victoria records 39th death, but new case numbers ease
Victoria’s coronavirus death tally has grown to 39, with a woman in her 80s dying overnight.
There have been 275 fresh cases of coronavirus recorded in the past 24 hours.
While still a large figure, that’s down significantly from the 363 new cases recorded yesterday.
Today’s cases bring the total number of active cases across the state to 2913.
Despite today’s lower case figure, Premier Daniel Andrews has warned Victoria has not beaten the pandemic.
“This is a wicked enemy,” he said.
“It won’t be until Wednesday that we reach the two week stay at home mark across all of Melbourne … we shouldn’t interpret this data as if we’re in week five of the six week lockdown.
“It is unstable and until we bring some stability to this, we won’t be able to talk about a trend.”
Today’s breakdown:
- 28 cases connected to known outbreaks
- 247 cases under investigation
- 147 in hospital (17 more than yesterday)
- 31 people in intensive care (three more than yesterday)
- 26,588 coronavirus tests conducted in the past 24 hours
‘Not one of them has been called’: Major COVID-19 contact tracing delays spark concern
VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS
July 7: 191 cases
July 8: 134 cases
July 9: 165 cases
July 10: 288 cases
July 11: 216 cases
July 12: 273 cases
July 13: 177 cases
July 14: 270 cases
July 15: 238 cases
July 16: 317 cases
July 17: 428 cases
July 18: 217 cases
July 19: 363 cases
TODAY: 275 cases