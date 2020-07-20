Coronavirus figures: Victoria records 39th death, but new case numbers ease

Victoria’s coronavirus death tally has grown to 39, with a woman in her 80s dying overnight.

There have been 275 fresh cases of coronavirus recorded in the past 24 hours.

While still a large figure, that’s down significantly from the 363 new cases recorded yesterday.

Today’s cases bring the total number of active cases across the state to 2913.

Despite today’s lower case figure, Premier Daniel Andrews has warned Victoria has not beaten the pandemic.

“This is a wicked enemy,” he said.

“It won’t be until Wednesday that we reach the two week stay at home mark across all of Melbourne … we shouldn’t interpret this data as if we’re in week five of the six week lockdown.

“It is unstable and until we bring some stability to this, we won’t be able to talk about a trend.”

Today’s breakdown:

28 cases connected to known outbreaks

247 cases under investigation

147 in hospital (17 more than yesterday)

31 people in intensive care (three more than yesterday)

26,588 coronavirus tests conducted in the past 24 hours

VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS

July 7: 191 cases

July 8: 134 cases

July 9: 165 cases

July 10: 288 cases

July 11: 216 cases

July 12: 273 cases

July 13: 177 cases

July 14: 270 cases

July 15: 238 cases

July 16: 317 cases

July 17: 428 cases

July 18: 217 cases

July 19: 363 cases

TODAY: 275 cases