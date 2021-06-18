3AW
Council aborts plan to demolish iconic rocket

1 hour ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Council aborts plan to demolish iconic rocket

The Boroondara Council has shelved plans to demolish a much loved rocket in Hawthorn’s Central Gardens after it sparked community outrage.

The seven metre high steel structure, which has been part of the playground since the 1960s, had been in the council’s sites with concerns around it’s safety.

Boroondara Councillor Wes Gault said while the community reaction had been “fantastic”, the rocket still needs updating.

“We’ve looked at the rocket, it’s great condition, but we’re going to take the opportunity to update a few things,” he told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“One example would be between every level of the rocket, children can easily climb up the ladder and get to the next level, but if a child becomes distressed further up the rocket the holes are a little bit tight for adults.

“So we’ll widen those, and we’ll make a few other changes, but essentially it will be the same rocket.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Image: GOOGLE MAPS

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
