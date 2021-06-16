Council votes in favour of phasing out gas on the Mornington Peninsula

The Mornington Peninsula Shire council has moved to phase out gas appliances in the home after they voted in favour of joining the “Council Alliance for Sustainability built Environment” on Tuesday night.

The council joins the City of Yarra and City of Moreland as members of the alliance, which is a body working towards implementing environmentally sustainable developments.

It comes on top of the council’s ban on smoking on select foreshores for six months earlier this month.

Mayor of Mornington Peninsula Shire council Despi O’Connor says it’s part of the push to renewables.

“We see (it) as showing climate resilience and supporting our community,” Cr O’Connor told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“We’re saying we want to protect our environment down here and look after it, and we’re getting on with that.”

Click PLAY to hear more below