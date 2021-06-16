3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Council votes in favour of phasing out gas on the Mornington Peninsula

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Council votes in favour of phasing out gas on the Mornington Peninsula

The Mornington Peninsula Shire council has moved to phase out gas appliances in the home after they voted in favour of joining the “Council Alliance for Sustainability built Environment” on Tuesday night.

The council joins the City of Yarra and City of Moreland as members of the alliance, which is a body working towards implementing environmentally sustainable developments.

It comes on top of the council’s ban on smoking on select foreshores for six months earlier this month.

Mayor of Mornington Peninsula Shire council Despi O’Connor says it’s part of the push to renewables.

“We see (it) as showing climate resilience and supporting our community,” Cr O’Connor told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“We’re saying we want to protect our environment down here and look after it, and we’re getting on with that.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332