Country footy club ‘devastated’ by horror smash on way to game

3 hours ago
3aw mornings

A country footy club has been left “devastated” after a horror smash claimed the life of a teenager and left his older brother fighting for life.

Five dead: Victoria’s road toll soars after a devastating weekend

Campbell Ion, 16, was killed while on his way to play for Dalyston with his brother.

Lucas, 18, was driving and is in a critical condition in hospital after they were involved in a crash with a truck at Anderson on their way to Koo Wee Rup.

Daylston president Andy Thomas said it had hit the club hard.

“It’s just an absolutely tragedy,” he said.

“They’re such wonderful boys.”

