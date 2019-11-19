Country footy coach hits out at AFL decision to scrap community championships due to ‘increasing costs’

A country footy coach says the AFL’s decision to scrap the community championships is a bad one and the fact they announced the return of International Rules on the same day only added salt to that wound.

Traralgon footy club coach, Tim McGibney, told Tom Elliott said there was unrest in country regions about how the governing body was treating them.

“It clearly shows an nonalignment at the moment with country footy,” McGibney said on 3AW Drive.

“To hear that today definitely rubbed salt into the wound.”

The AFL Victoria Community Championships, also known as interleague, will not go ahead next year after a review found “increasing costs’’ and “administrative demands’’ made it too difficult.

“The AFL has a rather dismissive attitude towards country football, I feel,” Tom Elliott said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive