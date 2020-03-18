3AW
Country supermarket employs security to keep out-of-towners from stocking up

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The manager of a regional supermarket has taken the unprecedented step of vowing to only serve locals, by employing security to check IDs of customers walking through the doors.

It comes after reports of busloads of Melburnians flocking to regional towns and clearing the shelves.

Joanne Bodsworth, the owner and manager of Riddells Creek Foodworks, said customers will need to show ID to prove they live locally before shopping at the store.

“We’ve put security on our front door and we are only taking in people who live in a radius of 12 kilometres around Riddells Creek,” she said.

Staff had noticed a number of unfamiliar people stocking up in store.

Ms Bodsworth said it was important to look after locals and she’d never seen anything like it.

Press PLAY to hear more

 

