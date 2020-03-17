‘Locals are furious’: Melbourne tourists clear out regional supermarkets

Melburnians are reportedly descending on regional Victorian towns by the busload and raiding supermarkets of hard to find essentials.

3AW’s Neil Mitchell has been told supermarkets in Kilmore, Ararat, Traralgon, Wallan and Colac have been cleaned out by city ‘vultures’.

Ararat resident Rhys said tourists have been arriving by the bus load.

“We had a supermarket attendant tell my partner yesterday that they had busload of people come in, get all their shopping, get back in the bus and then take off,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It makes me angry but at the same time we’ve all got to eat.”

Kilmore woman Diane said she’s seen similar supermarket tourism in her town.

“It’s happening all around here. It’s in Seymour, Wallan,” she said.

“Someone came into our bakery yesterday and took every loaf of bread!”

