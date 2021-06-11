3AW
Couple call for help to get their premature baby home to Melbourne

7 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Sarah Haider and premature newborn Ilias

A Melbourne couple who were separated from their premature newborn baby for almost a week after his birth are calling for help to get their family back home.

Moe and Sarah Haider were scheduled to fly into Melbourne from Doha.

But a last minute change to their flight saw them land in Brisbane.

While in quarantine, Sarah required an emergency C-section, and son Ilyas was delivered 10 weeks early.

After his birth Ilyas was separated from his parents, despite both being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and testing negative multiple times.

The family has been reunited, but it will cost them $30,000 to airlift their newborn to hospital in Melbourne.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help get Ilyas to Melbourne.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so HERE.

Without a specialist medical transfer, Ilyas will not be able to travel to Melbourne until September.

“The hospital generally keeps them until the expected due date, which is August 5th, and then we’re told he’s a flight risk so he’s not allowed to fly for another month,” Mr Haider told Dee Dee.

“It just doesn’t feel right that we’re in Brisbane … there’s no one here to even chat to properly.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about Moe, Sarah and Ilyas’s story

131332