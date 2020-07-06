3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus cases emerge at two..

Coronavirus cases emerge at two Melbourne abattoirs

3 hours ago
covid-19 news

(Image: Google Maps)

New coronavirus cases have emerged at two Melbourne abbatoirs.

In a media release, the Department of Health and Human Services has revealed a COVID-19 case at Pacific Meats in Thomastown and a case at JBS abbatoir in Brooklyn.

Pacific Meats has been shut down and all workers are undergoing testing.

The health department’s outbreak squad are on site at JBS.

The cases are concerning as meatworks around the world have spawned large coronavirus clusters.

The outbreak at Cedar Meats, which has been linked to at least 110 cases of coronavirus, remains Victoria’s largest cluster to date.

Coronavirus latest: Two dead as Victoria records worst day yet

covid-19 news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332