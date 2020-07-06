Coronavirus cases emerge at two Melbourne abattoirs
(Image: Google Maps)
New coronavirus cases have emerged at two Melbourne abbatoirs.
In a media release, the Department of Health and Human Services has revealed a COVID-19 case at Pacific Meats in Thomastown and a case at JBS abbatoir in Brooklyn.
Pacific Meats has been shut down and all workers are undergoing testing.
The health department’s outbreak squad are on site at JBS.
The cases are concerning as meatworks around the world have spawned large coronavirus clusters.
The outbreak at Cedar Meats, which has been linked to at least 110 cases of coronavirus, remains Victoria’s largest cluster to date.
