COVID-19 concern: Visitor’s worrying experience at a Melbourne quarantine hotel

A Melbourne man says he has uncovered major flaws in one of Victoria’s quarantine hotels.

Paul told Neil Mitchell he was given the green light to deliver goods to a friend who was completing 14-days quarantine at the ParkRoyal Melbourne Airport hotel.

He arrived to drop off the goods on the same day as a COVID-positive family of five, who sparked an outbreak between rooms, was being moved.

But he wasn’t asked for identification and was sent up to the fourth floor.

“At no point in time was I asked for ID … or to leave any details,” he said.

“I did multiple trips up and down in that lift.

“No phone number, no name, no QR code to scan into.

“It was a pretty ordinary experience.

“I don’t believe the system is as good as they’re making out. I came and went from that facility without anyone knowing who I was.”

