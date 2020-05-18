COVID-19 detected in a Melbourne aged care home

(Image: Google Maps)

An aged care home in Melbourne’s north is in lockdown after a resident tested positive to coronavirus.

A resident at Villa Maria Catholic Homes in Bundoora is one of the six new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight.

The resident reportedly has mild symptoms and is in isolation in their room.

Staff have been wearing protective equipment to care for the patient since they developed symptoms.

Contact tracing is under way and residents and families are being informed of the case.

Testing of staff and residents is set to take place in coming days.

It comes after the aged care home ended a visitor ban designed to curb the risk of a coronavirus outbreak. The facility began easing visitation restrictions on May 7.