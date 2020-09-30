COVID-19 detected in coastal Victorian town’s wastewater

Sewage testing has revealed fragments of COVID-19 on the Great Ocean Road, despite there being no confirmed cases for the area in more than a fortnight.

The coronavirus was detected in wastewater at Anglesea on Tuesday.

The last known fresh case in the Surf Coast Shire, the local government area encompassing Anglesea, was detected on August 23.

In a statement, Victoria Health said the preliminary result may not mean there are current active cases in the town.

The virus fragments could be from someone who was previously infected with COVID-19 who is continuing to shed the virus, which can take several weeks and does not mean they are still contagious.

A testing blitz is under way, with anyone in Anglesea who has even the mildest symptoms encouraged to get tested and self-isolate while they await their results.

A pop-up testing site has been established at the Anglesea Memorial Hall.