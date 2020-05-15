COVID-19 figures: Victoria records worst daily figure in more than a week

Victoria has recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in 11 days, with another 21 Victorians testing positive to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Today’s figures bring the state’s total case tally to 1543.

Two of today’s new cases are connected to the cluster at McDonald’s in Fawkner. Both cases are close contacts of workers at the fast food outlet, not employees.

One case has been linked to Cedar Meats, bringing the total number linked to the abattoir to 91.

Six new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, while three new cases have links to other known existing cases, but are not associated with clusters.

In brighter news, today is the fourth consecutive day that no cases have been attributed to community transmission, which is the label given to cases which cannot be traced back to another infected person or overseas travel.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES:

May 6: 17 new cases

May 7: 14 new cases

May 8: 13 new cases

May 9: 11 new cases

May 10: 10 new cases

May 11: 7 new cases

May 12: 17 new cases

May 13: 7 new cases

May 14: 9 new cases

May 15: 21 new cases