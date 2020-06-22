COVID-19 hotspots: Councils yet to receive health advice from the state government

Six coronavirus hotspots across Melbourne have been identified by the state government, but councils in those areas say they have not received any communication from state authorities.

Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia, Darebin have been declared virus risk hotspots.

But Mayor of Cardinia, Jeff Springfield, said he hasn’t heard from the health department.

“I found out yesterday evening when I was contacted by media,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We haven’t received any further information at this point, beyond the announcement from the AHPPC (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee), but that wasn’t direct information to us either, to be honest.

“I’m eagerly awaiting further information.”

Moreland councillor Oscar Yildiz said no one at Moreland City Council has received any information from the state government, either.

“I first heard of this through social media last night,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I actually thought it was a joke.

“We haven’t had any further advice following the Premier’s announcement over the weekend saying ‘Don’t go to the City of Moreland’.”

