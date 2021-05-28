3AW
COVID-19, hubs and workplace culture: AFL boss addresses the league’s burning issues

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured
Article image for COVID-19, hubs and workplace culture: AFL boss addresses the league’s burning issues

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says there’s no plan for the league’s Victorian clubs to enter hubs again, at this stage.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, the league chief said a number of contingency plans were in place, given Victoria’s COVID-19 situation.

But hubs aren’t on the current agenda.

“We believe the government will get this under control,” he said.

McLachlan confirmed Friday night’s clash between the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne would go ahead after a Demons player, who visited a Tier 1 site, returned a negative test.

He also responded to reports this week suggesting the league had a ‘toxic’ workplace culture that silenced bullying victims with hush money.

“We don’t use NDAs and we don’t use non-disclosure or things to try and silence victims or complainants,” McLachlan said in response.

“We take them all seriously.”

He defended the culture at AFL House.

“We engage with and survey our people regularly and they tell us, generally, it’s a great place to work,” he said.

“However, incidents happen and any woman who’s had a poor experience and doesn’t feel they can talk is one too many and we take that seriously.”

Press PLAY below to hear the league boss address all the AFL’s burning issues

Neil Mitchell
FootballNewsSports
