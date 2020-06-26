COVID-19 latest: Victoria records tenth consecutive day of double-digits

All workers at a major supermarket distribution centre are undergoing COVID-19 testing and a youth mental health facility is in lockdown as Victoria records another 30 cases of coronavirus.

It’s the tenth consecutive day that Victoria has recorded double-digit new cases.

Seven of today’s new cases have been linked to known outbreaks.

Five were detected via routine testing and five are travellers in hotel quarantine.

The source of 13 new cases is under investigation.

A worker at Orygen Youth Health facility has tested positive.

The worker is believed to have worked while infectious and the facility is in lockdown.

Several existing clusters have also grown.

The North Melbourne family cluster, formerly the H&M cluster, has grown to 15.

Another case has also been linked to the Coburg family cluster.

Two coronavirus cases are linked to the Coles distribution centre in Laverton.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen says the Coles cases are linked to the second Keilor Downs outbreak.

All workers at the facility are undergoing coronavirus testing.

More than 736,000 people have been tested for coronavirus, 20,000 more than yesterday.

There are currently 183 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES

June 16 – 9 cases

June 17 – 21

June 18 – 18

June 19 – 13

June 20 – 25

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

TODAY – 30