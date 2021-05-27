3AW
COVID-19 latest: Dozens more exposure sites emerge as the state enters lockdown

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 latest: Dozens more exposure sites emerge as the state enters lockdown

Thousands more Victorians will be required to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday as the state’s list of exposure sites continues to grow.

It comes as the state enters its fourth lockdown in the space of just over a year.

As of 6am on Monday, 121 exposure sites requiring a test (Tier 1 and Tier 2) had been listed by health authorities.

At this stage, the northern suburbs, bayside and CBD are the major areas of concern for possible exposure.

Another 12 cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday as the Andrews government sent the state into lockdown again for seven days from 11.59pm on Thursday.

PRESS HERE FOR ALL OF VICTORIA’S NEW LOCKDOWN RULES

PRESS HERE FOR ALL OF THE EXPOSURE SITES

 

News
